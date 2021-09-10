Video
Home Foreign News

WHO urges rich countries to halt booster until 2022

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

GENEVA, Sept 9: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on wealthy countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding an earlier request that has been largely ignored.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was "appalled" at comments by a leading association of pharmaceutical manufacturers a day earlier who said vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries in dire need of jabs but facing shortages.
"I will not stay silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists.
Speaking from WHO's headquarters in Geneva, Tedros urged wealthy countries and vaccine makers to prioritise getting the first jabs to health workers and vulnerable populations in poorer nations over boosters. "We do not want to see widespread use of boosters for healthy people who are fully vaccinated," he said.
The WHO called last month for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots until the end of September to address the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.  But Tedros acknowledged Wednesday that there had "been little change in the global situations since then. "So today I am calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year," he said. High-income countries had promised to donate more than one billion vaccine doses to poorer countries, he said -- "but less than 15 percent of those doses have materialised. "We don't want any more promises," he said. "We just want the vaccines."    -AFP


