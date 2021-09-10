Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Sports

Poland strike late to leave England with work to do

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

England's forward Raheem Sterling (L) and Poland's defender Tymoteusz Puchacz vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group I football match between Poland and England in Warsaw, on September 8, 2021. photo: AFP

England's forward Raheem Sterling (L) and Poland's defender Tymoteusz Puchacz vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group I football match between Poland and England in Warsaw, on September 8, 2021. photo: AFP

WARSAW, SEPT 9: Gareth Southgate admitted England still have work to do to reach the 2022 World Cup after Damian Szymanski's stoppage-time equaliser earned Poland a 1-1 draw in Warsaw on Wednesday.
The Three Lions are still well-placed to secure their place in Qatar as winners of Group I of European qualifying with a four-point lead over second-placed Albania and five clear of Poland.
A game short on goalmouth action looked to be meandering towards a stalemate until Harry Kane's long-range strike 18 minutes from time deceived Wojciech Szczesny.
But Szymanski rescued a point that could be vital to the Poles' chances of sealing second in the group and a playoff place for the World Cup by crashing home a header from Robert Lewandowski's cross.
With clashes against Andorra and San Marino still to come in their remaining four games, qualification for Qatar should remain little more than a formality for Southgate's men.
However, the England boss was again questioned for his reluctance to use a bench filled with Premier League stars.
Despite reaching a first major international final for 55 years, Southgate was criticised during Euro 2020 for not utilising the strength in depth he has on offer.
For the first time since the semi-final of Euro 96, England did not make a single substitution.
By stark contrast, Poland boss Paulo Sousa used all five of his allocated changes, including the introduction of Szymanski.
"We were in total control of the game," said Southgate. "You can bring players into the game when it's not so easy in the latter stages.
"We knew if we won the game we were pretty much in Qatar. That isn't the case, we still have work to do, but I can't fault the players in the way they've responded to the summer."
England bounced back impressively from their Euro 2020 disappointment with comprehensive 4-0 thrashings of Hungary and Andorra earlier in the week.
But the visitors were made to work far harder against a side expected to be their closest challengers in the group.
Kane was uncharacteristically wasteful with England's one big chance in the first half as his tame header from Raheem Sterling's cross was easily blocked.
The Tottenham striker eventually got his 41st international goal after the break with a long-range effort that swerved away from Szczesny.
"That's probably one of the best goals, probably the furthest out I've scored for England," said Kane.
"Poland clearly saw this as their last opportunity to take some points off us and get closer to us in the group.
"I thought we handled it well. The Hungary game and this game away from home were not easy to play in. The boys stepped up and put in good performances."
Jordan Pickford nearly gifted Poland an equaliser when his clearance was charged down by Karol Swiderski, but the Everton stopper was grateful to a kind bounce which allowed him to collect the ball before it crossed the line.
Pickford was helpless in the 92nd minute, though, as Jakub Moder turned Kyle Walker to open up the England defence and the ball eventually broke for Robert Lewandowski to pick out Szymanski at the far post for a bullet
header.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poland strike late to leave England with work to do
Brazil's health regulator hacked after Argentina qualifier controversy
Pele says he is doing well after surgery
German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem
Djokovic moves two shy of Slam with Zverev next at US Open
FIFA boss  promises decision on biennial WC 'by end of year'
India cancel eve of Test training session amid reported new Covid case
Icon Dhoni to be India mentor for T20 World Cup


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft