Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Sports

German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

BERLIN, SEPT 9: The German football team were stranded for hours in Edinburgh on Thursday after the plane carrying them home from a World Cup qualifier in Iceland was forced into an unexpected landing.
Germany cruised to a 4-0 win in Reykjavik on Wednesday to go four-points clear at the top of their group, but their plane ran into difficulties during the night flight to Frankfurt.
A spokesperson for Lithuanian charter airline KlasJet told AFP subsidiary SID that a possibly defective power generator on the plane led to the unplanned stopover on the flight.
"At no time during the entire process were passengers exposed to substantially increased risk," a KlasJet spokeswoman said.
After landing in the Scottish capital, the plane was checked over and a replacement aircraft sent to bring the players home.
"Safety first. Safety stopover as a precaution in Edinburgh," the German Football Association (DFB) tweeted early on Thursday.
"We're fine. Safety check on the engine is taking place..."
By 1030GMT, the DFB tweeted they were "sitting in the replacement plane, about to head to Munich and Frankfurt".
DFB co-interim president Rainer Koch said "it was neither a spectacular nor an emergency landing. You couldn't be scared at all because the announcement came just before landing that there was going to be a stop for maintenance.
"I was just surprised that I could suddenly see the houses so clearly." According to reports not all of the squad were on board.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poland strike late to leave England with work to do
Brazil's health regulator hacked after Argentina qualifier controversy
Pele says he is doing well after surgery
German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem
Djokovic moves two shy of Slam with Zverev next at US Open
FIFA boss  promises decision on biennial WC 'by end of year'
India cancel eve of Test training session amid reported new Covid case
Icon Dhoni to be India mentor for T20 World Cup


Latest News
Afghan female football players find a home in Italy
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft