India cancel eve of Test training session amid reported new Covid case

MANCHESTER, SEPT 9: India have cancelled a training session on the eve of the fifth Test against England in Manchester starting on Friday amid reports another member of their support staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

"It was an optional session," said an India team spokesman on Thursday. "Won't take place now."

Meanwhile a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told AFP: "The training session today (Thursday) was called off and all the players have undergone new tests (for the coronavirus)." -AFP









