Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:02 PM
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2021

Tigers desperate to win last int'l match before WC today

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim attends a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 9, 2021 ahead of their fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match against New Zealand. photo: AFP

The 5th and the ultimate game of the five-match T20i series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match kick starts at 4:00pm (BST).
Tigers outclassed Kiwis by seven wickets in the series starter on September 1 wrapping up for 60 runs. They defended 141 runs in the following match to grip a four-run victory. Visitors however, came back strongly in the 3rd match to beat hosts by 52 runs despite they posted 128 runs on the board. Bangladesh won the 4th match by six wickets to seal the series 3-1 with one match to go. In that sense today's match is a dead rubber although the match is equally important to both the sides.
This will be the last international match for Bangladesh before the ICC T20i World Cup to be held between October 17 and November 14 while New Zealand will make a trip to Pakistan from Bangladesh to play a five-match T20i series. So, both hosts and guests are keen to boost them up for the next mission.
Bangladesh are possibly going to give rest to Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Nasum Ahmed to ensure international match for the rest four players of the World Cup squad. Shakib and Saifuddin among the four names are now nursing for finger injuries.
Soumya Sarkar is therefore, going to replace Shakib while Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will replace pacer duo Mustafiz and Saifuddin.  Shamim Patwari will succeed Nasum in the squad.
Opening pair combining Liton Das and Naim Sheikh alongside skipper Mahmudullah are the key Bangladesh players in terms of batting. Mushfiqur Rahim has been struggling to get him back while Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan Shohan are also yet to find their rhythm. In absence of top bowling performers, it definitely will be an acid test for Mahmudullah and co. today with the ball.
From New Zealand point of view, skipper Tom Latham, Will Young and Finn Allen can shine with the bat while Rachin Ravinda, Ajaz Patel and Cole McConchie have been outstanding throughout the series.
Mirpur slow wicket produce low scoring affairs while weather forecast shows downpour over Mirpur on Friday. So, toss winning side will prefer to bat first and post a decent total to defend.


