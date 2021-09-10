Zimbabwe claim rare ODI win over Ireland

LONDON, SEPT 9: Zimbabwe claimed their first one-day international win for nearly a year with a 38-run victory over Ireland in Belfast on Wednesday.

Half-centuries from Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza saw the tourists post a competitive 266-7 from their 50 overs before Blessing Muzarabani took 4-29 with the ball to strangle Ireland's run chase.

Despite the win, Zimbabwe remain in last position on the World Cup Super League points table, but move level on points with the Netherlands and will hope for more in two more ODIs to come in the Northern Irish capital over the next week.

Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza and Sean Williams took seven wickets for 41 runs in the final 10 overs as Ireland threw away a promising position after recovering from a slow start thanks to 75 from William Porterfield and Harry Tector's half-century.

"Our fielding and energy was off, which is disappointing and something that has to change before Friday," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. "We started well with the bat and got ourselves into a good position to go on and win the game." -AFP











