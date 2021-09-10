Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Tamim-less Tigers' squad

Eight players to play T20 WC first time

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief selector Minhajul Abedin (C) speaks next to team selectors and former cricket players Habibul Bashar (R) and Abdur Razzak during a press conference announcing Bangladesh's squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief selector Minhajul Abedin (C) speaks next to team selectors and former cricket players Habibul Bashar (R) and Abdur Razzak during a press conference announcing Bangladesh's squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced 15-member Bangladesh squad on Thursday for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Dubai and Oman between October 17 and November 14 this year.
The deadline of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for announcing the squads of participating countries is today (on September 10) and BCB made the squad public one day before the deadline without any surprise.
Mahmudullah is no surprise to lead the side that definitely will miss the service of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, who opted out from the mega event. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Taijul Islam, who are the part of the ongoing five-match T20i series against New Zealand, were not considered for the World Cup, while Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob have been included as stand-by.
Eight of the announced squad will be playing a T20i World Cup for the first time. Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shamim Hossain are going to play on the global T20 saga for the first time although Liton and Saifuddin had played ODI World Cup. Nurul Hasan Shohan was a part of Bangladesh T20i World Cup team but yet to make a WC debut.
Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are the three Tigers, who have taken part in all the T20i World Cups for Bangladesh. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed have experience of playing in 20-over a side World Cup.
Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.
Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.

Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain
Stand-by: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poland strike late to leave England with work to do
Brazil's health regulator hacked after Argentina qualifier controversy
Pele says he is doing well after surgery
German football team stuck in Scotland after plane problem
Djokovic moves two shy of Slam with Zverev next at US Open
FIFA boss  promises decision on biennial WC 'by end of year'
India cancel eve of Test training session amid reported new Covid case
Icon Dhoni to be India mentor for T20 World Cup


Latest News
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft