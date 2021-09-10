Tamim-less Tigers' squad



Bangladesh Cricket Board chief selector Minhajul Abedin (C) speaks next to team selectors and former cricket players Habibul Bashar (R) and Abdur Razzak during a press conference announcing Bangladesh's squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 9, 2021. photo: AFP

The deadline of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for announcing the squads of participating countries is today (on September 10) and BCB made the squad public one day before the deadline without any surprise.

Mahmudullah is no surprise to lead the side that definitely will miss the service of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, who opted out from the mega event. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Taijul Islam, who are the part of the ongoing five-match T20i series against New Zealand, were not considered for the World Cup, while Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob have been included as stand-by.

Eight of the announced squad will be playing a T20i World Cup for the first time. Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shamim Hossain are going to play on the global T20 saga for the first time although Liton and Saifuddin had played ODI World Cup. Nurul Hasan Shohan was a part of Bangladesh T20i World Cup team but yet to make a WC debut.

Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are the three Tigers, who have taken part in all the T20i World Cups for Bangladesh. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed have experience of playing in 20-over a side World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.



Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Stand-by: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob.









The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced 15-member Bangladesh squad on Thursday for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Dubai and Oman between October 17 and November 14 this year.The deadline of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for announcing the squads of participating countries is today (on September 10) and BCB made the squad public one day before the deadline without any surprise.Mahmudullah is no surprise to lead the side that definitely will miss the service of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, who opted out from the mega event. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Taijul Islam, who are the part of the ongoing five-match T20i series against New Zealand, were not considered for the World Cup, while Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob have been included as stand-by.Eight of the announced squad will be playing a T20i World Cup for the first time. Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shamim Hossain are going to play on the global T20 saga for the first time although Liton and Saifuddin had played ODI World Cup. Nurul Hasan Shohan was a part of Bangladesh T20i World Cup team but yet to make a WC debut.Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are the three Tigers, who have taken part in all the T20i World Cups for Bangladesh. Besides, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed have experience of playing in 20-over a side World Cup.Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim HossainStand-by: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob.