

NRBC Bank launches its services at 9 locations

NRBC Bank Limited launched its services at Nandail (Mymensingh), Bahaddarhat (Chattogram), Basurhat (Feni), Fakirhat (Bagerhat), Raipura ( Narshingdi), Atrai and Sapahar (Naogaon), Fulbari (Dinajpur), Barura (Comilla) recently, says a press release.Mohammed Adnan Imam, Director and Chairman of Executive Committee of the Bank inaugurated Bahaddarhat sub-branch through video conference. Anwarul Abedin Khan, MP, Mymensingh-9 inaugurated Nandail sub-branch as Chief Guest.The Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain joined the ceremony through video conference.