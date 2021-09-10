Banking Events

Banking Events

Global Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and other senior officials, virtually inaugurating its thirteen sub-branches from head office, Dhaka on Thursday. 13 sub branches are Namapara, Mirpur Chiriakhana Road, Ghatarchar, Gomail Banglabazar of Dhaka, Baya Mor and Darusa Bazar of Rajshahi, Ekdanta and Hazirhat of Pabna, Kanaksar of Munshiganj, Uposhahar of Jashore, Mohammad Nagar of Khulna, M A Jalil of Barishal and Ranihati of Chapainawabganj. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman presiding over its 363rd board meeting held at the Board Room of Al-Arafah Tower on Thursday. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Directors and other senior officials were present in the meeting. photo: BankKarmasangsthan Bank Managing Director (currently in charge) Sk. Md. Zaminur Rahman presiding over the 23rd meeting of its Monitoring Committee held at the head office recently. All the GM's of the Bank, DGM's of the Head Office and Rajshahi, Chattogram Divisional Offices were present at the meeting. The Regional Managers and Branch Managers participate virtually. photo: BankSoutheast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain inaugurating 4 Islamic and 1 Conventional Agent Banking outlet as the Chief Guest on Thursday. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 5 Agent outlets were also present. Four Tijarah-Islamic Agent Banking outlets at Moddam Dhalia, Feni Sadar; Kamalla Bazar, Cumilla; Bakhrabad Bazar, Cumilla; Sarbik Unnayan Samiti, Motigonj Bhaban, Feni and 1 Conventional Agent Banking Outlet at Cha Bagan Road, Malumghat Bazar, Chakaria, Cox's Bazar. photo: Bank