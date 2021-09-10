Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Business

Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the 8th consecutive session on Thursday as the indices hit new highs on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as confident section of the investors continued to take new stakes.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 62.42 points or 0.86 per cent to 7,258-the highest since its inception in 2013. DSEX added more than 435 points in the past eight consecutive sessions.
Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also jumped up to their historical highs of 2,647 and 1,592, after surging 33.60 points and 20.40 points respectively.
Turnover on the DSE  amounted to Tk 26.96 billion, up 5.52 per cent higher from the previous day's tally of Tk 25.55 billion. Losers and gainers were the same on the DSE as 177 issues advanced, 177 declined with 22 remaining unchanged on the DSE trading floor out of 376 issues traded on the DSE.
Square Pharmaceuticals continued to top the turnover list for the second straight day with shares worth Tk 812 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Beximcio, BATBC and Meghna Life Insurance.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 152 points to a record high at 21,131 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 93 points to close at 12,673.
Of the issues traded, 161 declined, 141 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 31.41 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 967 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches its services at 9 locations
Banking Events
Agroecology can address food systems failures: IFAD
EasyJet rejects takeover bid, plots $2.0 b lifeline
Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records
India-based Wipro completes 4 years of operations in BD
Racial inequities cost US economy more than $50t since 1990
‘One financial statement for a firm crucial for transparency’


Latest News
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft