Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records

Stocks rose for the 8th consecutive session on Thursday as the indices hit new highs on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as confident section of the investors continued to take new stakes.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, jumped up by 62.42 points or 0.86 per cent to 7,258-the highest since its inception in 2013. DSEX added more than 435 points in the past eight consecutive sessions.

Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also jumped up to their historical highs of 2,647 and 1,592, after surging 33.60 points and 20.40 points respectively.

Turnover on the DSE amounted to Tk 26.96 billion, up 5.52 per cent higher from the previous day's tally of Tk 25.55 billion. Losers and gainers were the same on the DSE as 177 issues advanced, 177 declined with 22 remaining unchanged on the DSE trading floor out of 376 issues traded on the DSE.

Square Pharmaceuticals continued to top the turnover list for the second straight day with shares worth Tk 812 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, Beximcio, BATBC and Meghna Life Insurance.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 152 points to a record high at 21,131 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 93 points to close at 12,673.

Of the issues traded, 161 declined, 141 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 31.41 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 967 million.





