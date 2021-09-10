‘Blending of talent, skill, labour basics of dev’



Renowned author of science-fiction and academic Professor Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, BRAC University's Computer Science and Engineering Department's Distinguished Professor Kaykobad, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, WHIL Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed unveils the nameplate of the newly built Walton Research and Innovation Centre by pressing an electronic switch at the Compressor Manufacturing Factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Chandra, Gazipur on Tuesday last.

And thus, research and innovation (R&I) related environment is required and the R&I strength measures capabilities of the production-oriented industry. The Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton became a role model in the technology research and innovation activities. in Bangladesh, Walton has added new dimensions to the technology research, development and innovation.

They were speaking at the day-long 'Research and Innovation Summit-2021' held at the Compressor Manufacturing Factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Chandra, Gazipur on Tuesday last.

The day-long R&I Summit was arranged to highlight Walton's research and innovative activities, share knowledge and showcase the innovative advanced features products such as Smart Refrigerator, Smart Air Conditioner, Smart Television, Washing Machine, Compressor, Blender, Mixer Grinder, Gas Stove, Rice Cooker and many other home and electrical appliances. Around one thousand expert engineers attended the summit.

Country's famous author of science-fiction and academic Professor Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Distinguished Professor of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of BRAC University's Kaykobad, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, WHIL Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed inaugurated the summit.

Among others , RUET's Professors Emdadul Hoque, Dr. Md. Faruk Hossain and Dr. Nirendra Nath Mustafi, Islamic University of Technologies, Dhaka Professor Ashraful Hoque, Dr. Anayet Ullah Patwari, WHIL's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, WHIL's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Emdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir, Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Tapash Kumar Majumder, Firoj Alam, Anisur Rahman Mallick, ED Azizul Hakim and others senior officials of the company were also present.

Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan moderated the Walton R&I Summit.

Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said, "I have dreamed all my life that there will be a full-fledged research and innovation center in Bangladesh. That dream has been fulfilled today through Walton. There are challenges in research and innovation.

Dr. Kaykobad said, "Today, I am very impressed witnessing Walton factory. The people of Bangladesh have technical skills. Walton has further improved that skill. Exports of Walton made products have been presenting the technical skills of Bangladeshis and that also further improved the Bangladesh's image in the world."

SM Shamsul Alam said, Walton has created a field of work for the country's talented engineers. Rapid development is possible only if we can retain and utilize the country's talent. Walton's talented engineers have been making significant contributions in this field.

Addressing the young engineers, Golam Murshed said, Walton workers know how to dream and how to make the dream true. Walton Research and Innovation Center will be a hub of the development of innovative advanced technologies that will lead us to conquer the world with innovation.

Walton's Research and Innovation Center's Head and also convener of the conference Taposh Kumar Majumder, said Walton is moving ahead to achieve its vision of becoming one of the best global electronics brands by 2030.

At the summit, Walton R&I head presented a roadmap relating to the development of innovative products in line with the achievement of the company's vision 2030.























Some veteran academicians of the country's renowned engineering universities resolved that the blending and the application of talent and skill, along with labour, is prerequisite to the sustainable development of any country or organisation.And thus, research and innovation (R&I) related environment is required and the R&I strength measures capabilities of the production-oriented industry. The Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton became a role model in the technology research and innovation activities. in Bangladesh, Walton has added new dimensions to the technology research, development and innovation.They were speaking at the day-long 'Research and Innovation Summit-2021' held at the Compressor Manufacturing Factory at Walton Hi-Tech Industrial Park in Chandra, Gazipur on Tuesday last.The day-long R&I Summit was arranged to highlight Walton's research and innovative activities, share knowledge and showcase the innovative advanced features products such as Smart Refrigerator, Smart Air Conditioner, Smart Television, Washing Machine, Compressor, Blender, Mixer Grinder, Gas Stove, Rice Cooker and many other home and electrical appliances. Around one thousand expert engineers attended the summit.Country's famous author of science-fiction and academic Professor Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, Distinguished Professor of the Computer Science and Engineering Department of BRAC University's Kaykobad, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice Chairman SM Shamsul Alam, WHIL Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed inaugurated the summit.Among others , RUET's Professors Emdadul Hoque, Dr. Md. Faruk Hossain and Dr. Nirendra Nath Mustafi, Islamic University of Technologies, Dhaka Professor Ashraful Hoque, Dr. Anayet Ullah Patwari, WHIL's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, WHIL's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Emdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir, Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Tapash Kumar Majumder, Firoj Alam, Anisur Rahman Mallick, ED Azizul Hakim and others senior officials of the company were also present.Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan moderated the Walton R&I Summit.Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said, "I have dreamed all my life that there will be a full-fledged research and innovation center in Bangladesh. That dream has been fulfilled today through Walton. There are challenges in research and innovation.Dr. Kaykobad said, "Today, I am very impressed witnessing Walton factory. The people of Bangladesh have technical skills. Walton has further improved that skill. Exports of Walton made products have been presenting the technical skills of Bangladeshis and that also further improved the Bangladesh's image in the world."SM Shamsul Alam said, Walton has created a field of work for the country's talented engineers. Rapid development is possible only if we can retain and utilize the country's talent. Walton's talented engineers have been making significant contributions in this field.Addressing the young engineers, Golam Murshed said, Walton workers know how to dream and how to make the dream true. Walton Research and Innovation Center will be a hub of the development of innovative advanced technologies that will lead us to conquer the world with innovation.Walton's Research and Innovation Center's Head and also convener of the conference Taposh Kumar Majumder, said Walton is moving ahead to achieve its vision of becoming one of the best global electronics brands by 2030.At the summit, Walton R&I head presented a roadmap relating to the development of innovative products in line with the achievement of the company's vision 2030.