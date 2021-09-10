Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Business

BD can be benefited by Dutch agricultural expertise: DCCI

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (2nd from left) talks with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen ( 2nd from right) at DCCI in the city on Wednesday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (2nd from left) talks with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen ( 2nd from right) at DCCI in the city on Wednesday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman  said that Bangladesh can be benefitted by Dutch expertise on agricultural technical know-how. "Netherlands is strong enough in the agricultural sector and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can get their technical know-how," he said while meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen at DCCI in the city on Wednesday, said a press release. Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands is US$ 1.23 billion where Bangladesh imported $138 million and exported $1.09 billion.
Anne Van Leeuwen said that Netherlands is the 2nd largest agricultural products exporter in the world.
"I will work as a bridge between the businessmen of the Netherlands and Bangladesh to boost bilateral trade. Bangladesh will need huge investment in the near future for its Delta Plan," he said.
He also said that Bangladesh is also an agricultural country and this country has a huge local market to utilize.
He urged upon to introduce modern technology in this sector to ensure more productivity and diversification.
In the sustainable river dredging development and water infrastructure sector Dutch investors will have huge potentials, he added.
 DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present during the meeting. -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches its services at 9 locations
Banking Events
Agroecology can address food systems failures: IFAD
EasyJet rejects takeover bid, plots $2.0 b lifeline
Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records
India-based Wipro completes 4 years of operations in BD
Racial inequities cost US economy more than $50t since 1990
‘One financial statement for a firm crucial for transparency’


Latest News
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft