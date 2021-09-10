BD can be benefited by Dutch agricultural expertise: DCCI



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman (2nd from left) talks with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen ( 2nd from right) at DCCI in the city on Wednesday.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman said that Bangladesh can be benefitted by Dutch expertise on agricultural technical know-how. "Netherlands is strong enough in the agricultural sector and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can get their technical know-how," he said while meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Anne Van Leeuwen at DCCI in the city on Wednesday, said a press release. Rizwan Rahman said that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Netherlands is US$ 1.23 billion where Bangladesh imported $138 million and exported $1.09 billion.Anne Van Leeuwen said that Netherlands is the 2nd largest agricultural products exporter in the world."I will work as a bridge between the businessmen of the Netherlands and Bangladesh to boost bilateral trade. Bangladesh will need huge investment in the near future for its Delta Plan," he said.He also said that Bangladesh is also an agricultural country and this country has a huge local market to utilize.He urged upon to introduce modern technology in this sector to ensure more productivity and diversification.In the sustainable river dredging development and water infrastructure sector Dutch investors will have huge potentials, he added.DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present during the meeting. -BSS