Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Business

Australia to keep mining coal despite climate warning

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

SYDNEY, Sept 9: Australia vowed Thursday to keep mining coal for export and said global demand was rising, rejecting a study that warned nearly all its reserves must stay in the ground to address the climate crisis.
Researchers warned in a study published in the journal Nature this week that 89 percent of global coal reserves -- and 95 percent of Australia's share -- must be left untouched.
Such restraint, they said, would still only offer a 50 percent chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- the current global goal.
But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday Australia's energy exports were needed to power developing countries, and predicted technology would enable them to be burned "in a much more climate-friendly way" in the future.
"We will keep mining the resources that we're able to sell on the world market," Morrison told a news conference when asked if he would put an "expiration date" on the coal mining industry.
"We obviously anticipate that over time world demand for these things may change."
Under existing agreements, developing countries are able to use Australian resources "well into the future", Morrison said.
Negotiators from 196 countries will join the 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties -- COP26 -- in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.
The 12-day meeting, the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015, is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emissions targets to slow global warming.
Climate scientists warn extreme weather and fierce fires will become increasingly common due to manmade global warming. Environmentalists argue inaction on climate change could cost Australia's economy billions of dollars as the country suffers more intense bushfires, storms and floods.
But Canberra has refused to adopt a net-zero emissions target and remains one of the world's largest fossil fuel exporters.
Australian Resources Minister Keith Pitt said coal remained Australia's second-largest export, after iron ore.
Coal exports brought in Aus$50 billion (US$37 billion) a year and the industry provided direct jobs for 50,000 Australians, he said. "The reality is that global demand for Australian coal is increasing and forecast to continue rising into the next decade at least," Pitt said in a statement, promising coal industry workers they had a "long-term commitment" from the government.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches its services at 9 locations
Banking Events
Agroecology can address food systems failures: IFAD
EasyJet rejects takeover bid, plots $2.0 b lifeline
Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records
India-based Wipro completes 4 years of operations in BD
Racial inequities cost US economy more than $50t since 1990
‘One financial statement for a firm crucial for transparency’


Latest News
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft