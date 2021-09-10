Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:00 PM
Home Business

Samsung website gets beyond 1 million visits, forwards

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh's official website has touched the milestone of 1 million visits in less than a couple of months of its official release! The site - www.samsung.com - has been crafted to be a one-stop platform for the Bangladeshi customers of Samsung and was launched earlier this year on July 15.
Since its launch, the official website of Samsung in Bangladesh has been serving the local fan base of the popular South Korean brand with detailed information on Samsung mobiles and consumer electronic products, says a press release.
The intricately placed tabs and features of the website make it very easy and efficient for customers of all ages to get their desired information. Being the market leader for smartphones, Samsung has consistently seen buzzing traffic on the website.
And now, with the ongoing Samsung Galaxy Z series preorder craze, the inflow of smartphone geeks has exceeded even Samsung's own anticipation level! The preorder phase for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G that began on September 01, 2021, saw a massive response from the customers, and almost all the units were sold out within less than 24 hours of the sales' going live.
Interested customers can visit www.samsung.com to view and purchase their desired phones or lifestyle and cooking appliance items with a total brand assurance provided by Samsung.
It is a top-recommended platform, especially for those who prioritize the authenticity of products the most. Samsung provides easy home delivery for all purchases and 24/7 customer support through email, chat, or phone call.


