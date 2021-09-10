lCMAB celebrated launching ceremony of CMA Curriculum- 2021



Prime Minister's former principal secretary and BSEC Capital Market Stabilization Fund Chairman Md. Nojibur Rahman, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President and Council Member former ICMAB President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain and other gusts attend launching of the new Curriculum- 2021 of the ICMAB on Wednesday ICMAB Bhaban, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's former principal secretary and BSEC Capital Market Stabilization Fund Chairman Md. Nojibur Rahman attended the occasion as Chief Guest while South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President and Council Member former ICMAB President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain was present as Special Guest.

The CMA Curriculum- 2021 includes the practical aspects and Industry 4 as per the need of the domestic employers keeping the international standards of professional accountancy, auditing and corporate management intact.

The curriculum is expected to produce efficient managers to successfully run the organizations under both public and private sectors of the country. Under the said new curriculum world class education and training will be provided to grab the opportunities of the local and global job markets. Md. Nojibur Rahman congratulated the leaders of ICMAB for preparing a pragmatic curriculum, which is the demand of the time. He expressed his desire to build a new partnership with ICMAB and BSEC to further develop the capital market of Bangladesh.

He also advised the CMAs to work responsively under professional ethics and integrity so that bad things happened in the auditing regime earlier are not repeated again.

SAFA President A.K.M. Delwer Hussain congratulated all for this great work. He said that there was a commitment to the member of ICMAB to serve a nice curriculum and have ended it.

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA presided over the program and appreciated to the members who have given relentless services for doing this great job. He says, it is a timely and international standard curriculum. Students get benefit from it. A S M Shaykhul Islam FCMA, Council Member and past President of ICMAB underscored the need of pro-active attitude of the professional accountants to put positive contribution in the inclusive socio-economic development of the country and work more in line with the 8th Five Year Plan and vision 2030 and 2041 of the government of Bangladesh.

Md. Jasim Uddin Akond, Council Member & Past president, ICMAB also spoke on the occasion. Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA delivered the welcome Speech and spoke on the accounting profession in Bangladesh and mentioned the pathways to be a global professional accountant with CMA designation. Fellow Member of ICMAB Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun FCMA presented the feature on the new curriculum-2021. Md. Munirul Islam, Vice president, ICMAB offered vote of thanks. Council Member of ICMAB Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury moderated the program. A large number of members and students were present.































