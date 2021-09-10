Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:00 PM
Home Business

BGMEA, WRAP discuss business boosting in Washington

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Vice-President Miran Ali now visiting   the USA met with Avedis Seferian, president and CEO of Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) in Washington DC and discussed ways of enhancing business collaboration and market expansion.
Hong Mei, senior director of compliance assurance at WRAP, and Srishti    Sharma, director of compliance administration were also present at the meeting. Mark Jaeger, vice-president of stakeholder engagement, Aimee Dobrzeniecki, vice-president of administration, joined the discussion virtually.
The BGMEA president discussed matters related to expansion of Bangladesh's business interests in the Western Hemisphere, particularly in North America.
Their talks also included ways of strengthening cooperation and future engagement between the BGMEA and WRAP for Bangladesh's apparel industry.
They also discussed how more cooperative and coordinated efforts can be made to facilitate WRAP certification for garment factories in Bangladesh to enhance the reputation of the country as a safe and compliant source of apparel buying in the world.
During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted progress  Bangladesh's garment industry made so far in the areas of workplace safety and social and environmental sustainability.
The readymade garments (RMG) industry of Bangladesh has earned global recognition for its unprecedented strides over the years in safety, sustainability and social compliance issues, he said.
Faruque also sought cooperation and support from Avedis to portray the positive picture of Bangladesh apparel industry internationally.
A recent survey report by Hong Kong-based supply chain compliance solutions provider, QIMA, ranked Bangladesh's garment industry second in "ethical manufacturing."
The report covered a wide range of compliance and ethical manufacturing      issues, including hygiene, health and safety, waste management, worker representation, disciplinary practices and discrimination, working hours and wages.
Apart from ensuring workplace safety, Bangladesh has also the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 145 factories certified as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), BGMEA sources said.


