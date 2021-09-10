Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 1:00 PM
Business

Biden wants solar to provide 45pc of US energy by 2050

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

NEW YORK, Sept 9: The Biden administration said Wednesday the United States should aim to garner nearly 50 percent of its electric supply from solar energy by mid-century, unveiling the latest component of its climate change strategy.
A report released by the Department of Energy (DOE) said solar could account for much as 40 percent of the power supply by 2035 and 45 percent by 2050, up from its current level of just three percent.
However reaching this level would require the United States to quadruple its annual solar capacity additions, the department said in a statement.
This future also depends on extensive public investments in a power grid originally built for power from coal and natural gas, as well as policy changes to disincentivize carbon-based energy, the department added.
The report comes as President Joe Biden presses for aggressive action on climate change and renewable energy as Congress debates massive proposals to overhaul the country's infrastructure against a backdrop of worsening tropical storms and forest fires in the United States.    -AFP


