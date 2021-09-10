Pathology Lab opened for workers’ healthcare at IEPZ



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam(2nd from right) opens a Pathology Laboratory at Ishwardi EPZ Medical Centre to ensure improved healthcare facility to the workers at low cost on Thursday.

Workers are enjoying free medicine facilities including other medical services from this medical centre. Now, the workers will also get diagnosis facilities easily through the inauguration of the Pathology Lab.

An enterprise of the EPZ provided financial assistance to set up the Lab as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Mentionable, BEPZA has set up medical centers and hospitals in 8 EPZs including Ishwardi EPZ from where workers get better medical facilities. Among others, General Manager (IEPZ) Abdullah Al Mahbub and high officials of the Zone were present during the inauguration.





The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam inaugurated a Pathology Laboratory at Ishwardi EPZ Medical Centre on Thursday to ensure improved healthcare facility to the workers at low cost.Workers are enjoying free medicine facilities including other medical services from this medical centre. Now, the workers will also get diagnosis facilities easily through the inauguration of the Pathology Lab.An enterprise of the EPZ provided financial assistance to set up the Lab as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Mentionable, BEPZA has set up medical centers and hospitals in 8 EPZs including Ishwardi EPZ from where workers get better medical facilities. Among others, General Manager (IEPZ) Abdullah Al Mahbub and high officials of the Zone were present during the inauguration.