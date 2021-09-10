Dhaka College, Titumir College students can pay fees thru bKash

Students of Dhaka College and Government Titumir College now can pay their admission and academic fees through bKash.

Around 60,000 students of the country's two largest colleges can pay fees through bKash and the service will ensure a smooth fee collection management for the college authorities.

Almost 20,000 students of Dhaka College can pay their fees through the bKash app. To pay, students need to select "Pay Bill" from the home screen of the bKash app and tap on the "Education" icon.

More than 40,000 students of Titumir College can pay fees through bKash using a payment gateway. They need to enter the bKash account number, fee amount, OTP and bKash PIN to complete the payment.

Now, bKash is providing fee payment services to more than 600 public and private educational institutions across the country, according to a media statement.


















