Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Business

Korean envoy, DCCI President discuss trade, investment

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Business Correspondent

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (2nd from left) meets Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presidetn Rizwan Rahman (2nd from right) at DCCI building, in city on Thursday.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (2nd from left) meets Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presidetn Rizwan Rahman (2nd from right) at DCCI building, in city on Thursday.

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun called on Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Presidetn Rizwan Rahman on Thursday at DCCI building.
They discussed scopes for boosting bilateral trade and Korean investment in Bangladesh. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said there had been a steady increase in bilateral trade between the two countries which currently stands at approximately $ 1.6 billion.
This is however uneven trade. Bangladesh's export to the Republic Korea was only $398.66 million in FY2020-21. Cumulative FDI from South Korea to Bangladesh reached $ 1030.67 million.
He also invited Korean investors to invest in Leather, Footwear Shipbuilding, Pharmaceuticals, Backward Linkage of RMG, Automotive and Infrastructure, Agro processing, Power sector, Electronics sectors.
He also requested the envoy to relocate Korean sunset industries to Bangladesh. Rizwan also said that DCCI and South Korean Embassy can work together for improving business climate for signing a bilateral free trade agreement between two countries
 He invited South Korean entrepreneurs to join the B2Bs under "Bangladesh Trade & Investment Summit" to be held from October 26  jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and DCCI.
Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun said trade relation between Bangladesh   and Korea is very close. South Korea is the 5th largest source of FDI for Bangladesh and most of investments are from the manufacturing sector.
Over 93 percent of Bangladeshi products get duty and quota free market access in South Korea. About FTA, he said South Korea already have FTAs with about 70 countries including China, ASEAN and European countries.
Lee Jang-Keun said after the LDC graduation, Bangladesh may take an initiative of signing an FTA with South Korea. However, there is a huge potential for South Korean investors in pharmaceutical and ICT sector here in Bangladesh.
For more export competitiveness, he also suggested to improve product diversification. He also termed business to business contact, exchange of both way delegations and chamber to chamber interaction very important to increase bilateral trade as well as narrowing the trade gap.
DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, FCS, FCA and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present on the occasion.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches its services at 9 locations
Banking Events
Agroecology can address food systems failures: IFAD
EasyJet rejects takeover bid, plots $2.0 b lifeline
Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records
India-based Wipro completes 4 years of operations in BD
Racial inequities cost US economy more than $50t since 1990
‘One financial statement for a firm crucial for transparency’


Latest News
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft