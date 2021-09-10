Korean envoy, DCCI President discuss trade, investment



South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (2nd from left) meets Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presidetn Rizwan Rahman (2nd from right) at DCCI building, in city on Thursday.

They discussed scopes for boosting bilateral trade and Korean investment in Bangladesh. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said there had been a steady increase in bilateral trade between the two countries which currently stands at approximately $ 1.6 billion.

This is however uneven trade. Bangladesh's export to the Republic Korea was only $398.66 million in FY2020-21. Cumulative FDI from South Korea to Bangladesh reached $ 1030.67 million.

He also invited Korean investors to invest in Leather, Footwear Shipbuilding, Pharmaceuticals, Backward Linkage of RMG, Automotive and Infrastructure, Agro processing, Power sector, Electronics sectors.

He also requested the envoy to relocate Korean sunset industries to Bangladesh. Rizwan also said that DCCI and South Korean Embassy can work together for improving business climate for signing a bilateral free trade agreement between two countries

He invited South Korean entrepreneurs to join the B2Bs under "Bangladesh Trade & Investment Summit" to be held from October 26 jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and DCCI.

Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun said trade relation between Bangladesh and Korea is very close. South Korea is the 5th largest source of FDI for Bangladesh and most of investments are from the manufacturing sector.

Over 93 percent of Bangladeshi products get duty and quota free market access in South Korea. About FTA, he said South Korea already have FTAs with about 70 countries including China, ASEAN and European countries.

Lee Jang-Keun said after the LDC graduation, Bangladesh may take an initiative of signing an FTA with South Korea. However, there is a huge potential for South Korean investors in pharmaceutical and ICT sector here in Bangladesh.

For more export competitiveness, he also suggested to improve product diversification. He also termed business to business contact, exchange of both way delegations and chamber to chamber interaction very important to increase bilateral trade as well as narrowing the trade gap.

DCCI Senior Vice President NKA Mobin, FCS, FCA and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present on the occasion.













