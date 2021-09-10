Govt accepts raising of sugar price to Tk 74-75 per kg

The government has approved a proposal of the refiners to increase the sugar prices considering a hike of prices in the international market and production costs in the country.

After the approval, the prices of loose sugar has been fixed at Tk 74 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 75 per kg. The approval came following a meeting with the refiners at the Commerce Ministry at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The refiners said that they have raised the prices considering the current prices in the international market and the production costs.

Earlier, the price of sugar was between TK 60 and Tk 65. However, the price of sugar has been rising since the beginning of the last month and rose to Tk 80 per kg recently.















