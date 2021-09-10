Video
Friday, 10 September, 2021
Business

Proposals to import 140,000 tonnes of rice, wheat approved

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Correspondent

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday         approved separate proposals for procuring a total of 90,000 tonnes of  of fertilizer and 50,000 tonnes of wheat to meet the growing domestic demand.
The approval came in a virtually held meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
After the meeting, the Finance Minister while virtually briefing reporters said  a total of 11 proposals were approved in the meeting.
Asked

about the subscription fee of Bangladesh as the new member of New Development Bank (NDB) and about the country's possible share at the bank, Kamal said he would inform about the matter in the next meeting.
Replying to a question, he said Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin represented him at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group) that took place at Tashkent earlier in    this week.
Joining the virtual briefing, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE for Taka 115.16 crore. The price of per MT urea fertilizer will be US$450.83.
He said BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat supply group, Qatar with around Taka 111.72 crore where the price of per metric ton of fertilizer would be US$436.83.
Besides, the BCIC would procure another 30,000 MTs of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) with around Taka 108.91 crore with the per metric ton of fertilizer costing US$425.83.
The CCGP meeting gave go ahead to a proposal from the Ministry of Food for procuring 50,000 tonnes of wheat under package three through international quotation from M/S Agrocorp International Pte Ltd Singapore. It will cost Taka 179.51 crore ; for per metric ton of wheat would cost be US$421.38.
The meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Shipping for awarding the public works of "Development of Ramgarh Land Port" to the lowest responsive bidder MONICO Ltd, Dhaka with around Taka 123.92 crore  under the project "Bangladesh Regional Connectivity Project-1: Development of Sheola, Bhomrah, Ramgarh Land Ports and Up-Gradation of Security System of Benapole Land Port".
The meeting also decided to appoint the a venture of WOOJOO and SUNJIN, Korea as consultant firm with around Taka 41.30 crore for the extension of runway of Cox's Bazar Airport.
On a proposal of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the CCGP decided to ensure printing, binding and supplying of some 33,21,190 copies of textbooks of both Bangla and English versions of class 3,4 and 5 from the lowest responsive bidder with around Taka 73.83 crore.
Shamsul said Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) will procure      some 13,040 distribution transformers from MANS Electrical Ltd with around Taka 84.43 crore for extension of distribution network of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions.
BREB will procure some 51,359 SPC Poles from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Ltd with around Taka 71.23 crore under the project for extension of distribution network for ensuring cent percent Electrification of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet.
The meeting also decided to award M/S Nuruzzaman Khan to award contract for developing some 498.45 acres of land with around Taka 239.55 crore to set up Sheikh Hasina University at Netrakona.


