Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr      
Home Business

BB asks 11 banks in capital shortfall to submit plans for recovery

Published : Friday, 10 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked 11 banks, which have suffered capital shortfalls in the first half of 2021, to submit their plans for mitigating the capital shortfalls. The central bank issued letters to the banks asking them to explain what steps they have taken or would take to mitigate the shortfalls.
The banks which were asked to submit their plans are Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, BASIC Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), Bangladesh Commerce Bank (BCB), Rupali Bank, Padma Bank and AB Bank.
At the end of June 30, 2021, capital shortfall in BKB was Tk 11,843.97 crore, in BASIC Bank it was Tk 1,927.2 crore, ICB Islamic Bank Tk 1,642.49 crore, BCBL Tk 1,146.21 crore, Padma Bank Tk 461.49 crore, AB Bank Tk 329.52 crore, Sonali Bank Tk 3,557.86 crore, Agrani Bank Tk 1,960.23 crore, RAKUB Tk 1,506.4 crore, Rupali Bank Tk 664.94 crore and Janata Bank Tk 345.04 crore.
Banks are supposed to maintain a minimum 10 per cent CRAR (Capital Risk-Asset Ratio), 3 per cent leverage ratio and 2.5 per cent capital conservation buffer.
In terms of capital to risk weighted assets ratio, ICB Islamic Bank's performance is the worst with a negative capital adequacy of 136.45 per cent. CRAR levels are stipulated to protect depositors and maintain confidence in any bank, said a BB official.
If any bank ends up with too many bad loans and wipes them off its balance sheet, it will end up with a negative equity and hence, a negative CRAR which leads a bank to a state of insolvency, the official said. On the other hand, less than the required CRAR at any bank is also reflective of its weak capacity to pay back depositors' money, the official said.
Of the banks, state-owned banks only depend on funds from the government to improve their capital base since they have been constantly failing to improve their capital base with their own-funds. As the government has stopped recapitalising the SoBs, the banks have been failing to strengthen their capital base.
Before suspension of recapitalisation of government-owned banks to meet their capital shortfalls in FY19, the SoBs received around Tk 10,666 crore from the state coffer from FY15 to FY19.
During the period, scam-hit BASIC Bank received the highest amount of bailout funds of Tk 3,390 crore, Sonali Bank received Tk 3,003 crore, Janata Bank Tk 814 crore and Rupali Bank Tk 240 crore. An official of the central bank said that the capital based of the banks would not improve unless fresh capital was injected and the amount of non-performing loans was brought under control by containing corruption and irregularities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank launches its services at 9 locations
Banking Events
Agroecology can address food systems failures: IFAD
EasyJet rejects takeover bid, plots $2.0 b lifeline
Stocks rise for 8th running day, indices hit new records
India-based Wipro completes 4 years of operations in BD
Racial inequities cost US economy more than $50t since 1990
‘One financial statement for a firm crucial for transparency’


Latest News
Ehsan Group chairman, aides held for embezzling Tk 17,000cr
RU waives students' hall, transportation fees for 18 months
Bike riders killed in Khulna road accident
Ehsan Group chairman held over embezzlement of Tk17000cr
Man 'takes life' failing to manage money for drugs
Suspected thief beaten to death in Dhaka
Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine does from Bulgaria
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' White House
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
Nur to float political party by this month
Before the nature seeks revenge
Flood multiplied crises during pandemic
Bashundhara LPG launches countrywide service camp
Credit card exclusively for women launched
Fire at Indonesia prison kills 41
People's coexistence with monkeys could be seen even a few years ago
Global Covid cases near 223 million
Human trafficking: Mediterranean Coast is a death trap
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft