Thursday, 9 September, 2021
256 more hospitalized with dengue

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

With one more death in 24 hours increased the death toll from dengue fever to 53 until Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, 256 more people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne
disease.
Among the new patients,
212 were admitted to various government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the rest 44 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.
According to the DGHS, 12,690 patients were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue this year while 53 of them died.
Currently, some 1,242 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country until Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.
Of them, 1,088 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 154 were listed outside the Dhaka.
So far, 11,395 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.



