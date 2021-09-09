Video
BUET Student Abrar Murder

Charge framed afresh against 25 accused

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Court Correspondent

The trial court on Wednesday framed charges again 25 accused in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) of Dhaka framed charges afresh following a prayer submitted by the prosecution.
Tribunal PP Abu Abdulla Bhuyian told this correspondent on Wednesday evening that the charges framed earlier had a wrongly placed word.
For this reason the PP submitted a prayer to amend it. In response to PP's prayer the tribunal amended it again and fixed September 14 for submitting self-defence statements of the accused.
The same tribunal on September 15 in 2019   framed charges against the accused. Forty six witnesses testified out of a total of 60 witnesses.
Wednesday was scheduled for the state's argument
placement.
Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of BUET, died after he was brutally beaten allegedly by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019.
Later, his father filed a case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19 BCL leaders of BUET unit.
The incident triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses and across the country as well. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.
Amid protests on the campus, BUET authorities on October 11 banned all political activities on the campus and suspended 19 students, mostly leaders of the university's BCL unit who were made accused in Abrar Fahad murder case.
On November 13 last year, detectives submitted a 105-page charge sheet against 25 BUET students in connection with the murder case.
Of them, 22 accused were in jail, eight of the accused gave confessional statements to magistrates on different dates. Three of the accused have been absconding since the incident.


