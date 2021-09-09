Video
Thursday, 9 September, 2021
Khandaker Mahbub on life support

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Vice-Chairman and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Advocate Khandaker Mahbub Hossain is on life support at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
He has been taken on life support around 4:00pm on Wednesday.BNP divisional organising secretary Bilkis Jahan Shirin confirmed this information.
She said Khandaker Mahbub recently tested positive for Covid-19. Even two days ago, his physical condition was good. Later he was taken on life support on Wednesday as his condition deteriorated.
Earlier, the eminent lawyer was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on August 16 after contracting Covid-19.
Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, four times President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and twice Vice-Chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council, was born on March 20 in 1938.
He started his career as a lawyer on January 31 in 1967.  On October 20 of the same year his name was enlisted as a lawyer in the High Court. He served as the Chief Prosecutor during the post-independence trial of war criminals under the Brokers Act in 1973.


