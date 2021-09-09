13 student organizations demand reopening of DU by Sept

Leaders of 13 student organizations, including the university's 'Environment Council', have demanded that the Dhaka University (DU) campus and its residential halls be reopened by September.

They made the demand at a virtual discussion meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday night (September 7).

Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani including provosts of different halls were present at the meeting.

21 student leaders of 13 student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) took part in the meeting.

All the student organizations present at the meeting demanded the opening of the university by September.

They also applauded the decision to abolish the Ganarooms of the university and demanded its strong implementation. Besides, the student leaders also called for the opening of medical centers in the halls.

Saddam Hossain, General Secretary of the DU BCL unit, said, "We welcome the decision to relocate the university's Ganarooms and ensure that first-year and second-year students are given seats on priority basis."

"The schedule for reopening educational institutions should be brought forward and the halls should be opened by September," he said.

Saddam further demanded setting up vaccination center at the university so that all the students of the university come under the vaccination programme.

"Isolation center should be created for the students in the university's medical center and physical education center," he added.

Faiz Ullah, President of Bangladesh Student's Union, said all student organizations had called for the halls to be opened by September. Besides, the Student's Union also demanded waiver of fees.

The leaders of the student organizations requested the university authorities to ensure the quality food and to provide special assistance to the students who are in financial crisis.

They also demanded a safer campus so that no student will be arrested from the campus without the university authorities being informed.

VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the Provost Committee has a meeting on September 15 and the Academic Council on September 16. "We will be able to announce a date through the meetings," he said.









