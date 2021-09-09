Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

13 student organizations demand reopening of DU by Sept

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
DU Correspondent

Leaders of 13 student organizations, including the university's 'Environment Council', have demanded that the Dhaka University (DU) campus and its residential halls be reopened by September.
They made the demand at a virtual discussion meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday night (September 7).
Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani including provosts of different halls were present at the meeting.
21 student leaders of 13 student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) took part in the meeting.
All the student organizations present at the meeting demanded the opening of the university by September.
They also applauded the decision to abolish the Ganarooms of the university      and demanded its strong implementation. Besides, the student leaders also called for the opening of medical centers in the halls.
Saddam Hossain, General Secretary of the DU BCL unit, said, "We welcome the decision to relocate the university's Ganarooms and ensure that first-year and second-year students are given seats on priority basis."
"The schedule for reopening educational institutions should be brought forward and the halls should be opened by September," he said.
Saddam further demanded setting up vaccination center at the university so that all the students of the university come under the vaccination programme.
"Isolation center should be created for the students in the university's medical center and physical education center," he added.
Faiz Ullah, President of Bangladesh Student's Union, said all student organizations had called for the halls to be opened by September. Besides, the Student's Union also demanded waiver of fees.
The leaders of the student organizations requested the university authorities to ensure the quality food and to provide special assistance to the students who are in financial crisis.
They also demanded a safer campus so that no student will be arrested from the campus without the university authorities being informed.
VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the Provost Committee has a meeting on September 15 and the Academic Council on September 16. "We will be able to announce a date through the meetings," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
256 more hospitalized with dengue
New Taliban govt begins work as protests grow
Traders gather at a jute market set up on boats in a remote char area
Pakistan Army reshuffles top brass
Charge framed afresh against 25 accused
Khandaker Mahbub on life support
13 student organizations demand reopening of DU by Sept
52 more die of C-19


Latest News
Dengue: 317 patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft