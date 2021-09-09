52 more die of C-19

The health department reported 52 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am, which is the lowest in past 87 days.

Earlier, 47 people had died of the virus in a day on June 13 this year.

Meanwhile, 2,497 more people tested positive for the virus as the health officials tested 27,528 samples across the country.

The data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported a positivity rate below 10% for the fifth day

in a row with 9.07% of samples turning out to be positive during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported 56 deaths and 2,639 cases in the previous day.









