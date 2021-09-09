Tigers seal T20i series win crushing Blackcaps by 6 wkts



Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah (C) and New Zealand's Hamish Bennett (2L) greet after Bangladesh's victory at the end of the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

This is the maiden T20i series victory for Tigers against Blackcaps. Before this event, they won three-match series against Zimbabwe by 2-1 margin followed by win against Australia 4-1 in five-match series.

Earlier on the Wednesday afternoon, New Zealand preferred to bat first winning the toss and were bundled up for 93 runs from 19.3 overs. Guests lost both the openers cheaply. Rachin Ravinda returned for a duck while his mate Finn Allen departed for 12 off eight. Later on, two most experienced Blackcaps batters skipper Tom Latham and Will Young had handled the situation nicely to keep them at the right track. But not for long as captain returned scoring 21 runs. They added 35 runs in the 3rd wicket partnership.

Visitors started losing wickets at regular intervals from then and Young had been witnessing the come and go at other end, who missed a fifty for four runs. Four was the highest individual achievement from among the last seven

batters.

Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman hauled four wickets apiece among Bangladesh bowlers. Nasum delivered his career best T20i spell, who produced 17 dots and spent 10 runs only to purchase four wickets. His previous career best spell was four for 19 against Australia last month.

Mustafiz on the contrary

allowed a dozen runs to prey on four Blackcaps wickets. Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan shared the rest two wickets between them.

Chasing below 100, Bangladesh lost their three wickets to manage 32 runs! Liton Das's luxurious lofty shot just after a boundary hit cost the 1st down for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan lost his temper to dance down the wickets and threw his wickets for run a ball eight. Mushfiqur Rahim returned dugout for not.

Skipper Mahmudullah started lead his side from the front from that danger situation pairing with set batsman Naim Sheikh. They added 35 runs in the 4th wickets' partnership before Naim had fallen a run out after playing a crucial 29-run knock. Mahmudullah then finished his job pairing with Afif Hossain. Mr. 30 was unbeaten scoring 43 runs off 48 balls while Afif was not out having six runs next to him as Bangladesh reached 96 for four to confirm the win with five balls remaining.

Nasum named the Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling effort while Mahmudullah was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the Match for his sublime contribution with the bat.

Tigers outclassed Kiwis by seven wickets in the series starter on September 1 wrapping up for 60 runs. They defended 141 runs in the following match to grip a four-run victory. Visitors however, came back strongly in the 3rd match to beat hosts by 52 runs despite the posted 128 runs on the board.

The 5th and the last match of the series, also a dead rubber, will be held tomorrow at the same ground.











