ALCWC meeting today

The central working committee meeting of the ruling Awami League (AL) will be held today (Thursday) after one year.

The meeting will be held at 10:00am at the Prime Minister's (PM) official residence Ganabhaban.

PM Sheikh Hasina, also president of AL, will preside over the meeting, according to a press release signed by party Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

Regarding the meeting's agenda, party insiders said 22nd National Council of the party, expired district

committees, Narayanganj City Corporation and two parliamentary seats by-elections will be discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the party President, will give directions on what to do from now for the next 12th parliamentary elections. The central leaders will go to the field levels with the message of the party chief.

Party sources also said Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave Dhaka on September 20 to attend the UN General Assembly. That is why she will give necessary directions to the central leaders of the party to make an action plan.

She will give a strong message especially for resolving conflicts. The target will be given to end the district-upazila conference which will expire in December.

Besides, the meeting will choose a central committee member as the acting president who will discharge the duties of the President during her foreign trip.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time maintaining health guidelines.









