

Include Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech in textbooks

An expert committee has to be formed in this regard and the committee will decide on which level - university, college and secondary - it will be included.

A virtual HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin delivered the order after disposing of rules issued earlier on a writ petition filed by Dr Bashir Ahmed, former Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association.

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work of a finger-raising sculpture of the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The grounds for the HC's verdict could not be known immediately as the text was not released on Wednesday.

Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed, also the writ petitioner himself argued for the petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the State in the hearing.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told journalists that the HC asked the authorities concerned to include Bangabandhu's historic speech in the curriculum.

On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then

'Race Course Maidan'' now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.

In the 19-minute extempore speech from 4.23 pm before millions of people of former East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We spilled our bloodwe are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be freed, Inshallah!"

'Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram' - The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence- the great leader and the greatest Bangalee of all times went on to add.

On November 20 in 2017, the HC bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to declare March 7 as the Historic National Day.

The court asked the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be ordered to construct a stage and a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering the speech with waving a finger at Suhrawardy Udyan where the historic speech was delivered.

Later, the HC on February 25 last year, ordered the authorities concerned to declare March 7 as 'Historic National Day' and issue a gazette notification within the next one month in this regard.











The High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked authorities concerned to include the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all textbook curricula.An expert committee has to be formed in this regard and the committee will decide on which level - university, college and secondary - it will be included.A virtual HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin delivered the order after disposing of rules issued earlier on a writ petition filed by Dr Bashir Ahmed, former Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association.The HC also asked the authorities concerned to expedite the construction work of a finger-raising sculpture of the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Suhrawardy Udyan.The grounds for the HC's verdict could not be known immediately as the text was not released on Wednesday.Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed, also the writ petitioner himself argued for the petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the State in the hearing.Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told journalists that the HC asked the authorities concerned to include Bangabandhu's historic speech in the curriculum.On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then'Race Course Maidan'' now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.In the 19-minute extempore speech from 4.23 pm before millions of people of former East Pakistan, Bangabandhu in unequivocal term said, "We spilled our bloodwe are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be freed, Inshallah!"'Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram' - The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence- the great leader and the greatest Bangalee of all times went on to add.On November 20 in 2017, the HC bench issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to declare March 7 as the Historic National Day.The court asked the authorities concerned of the government to explain why they should not be ordered to construct a stage and a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering the speech with waving a finger at Suhrawardy Udyan where the historic speech was delivered.Later, the HC on February 25 last year, ordered the authorities concerned to declare March 7 as 'Historic National Day' and issue a gazette notification within the next one month in this regard.