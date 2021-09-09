Flood situation improving in North, worsening in South

The ongoing falling trend of water level of country's all major rivers may persist in next 72 hours improving overall flood situation.

Situation in Sirajganj, Pabna, Tangail, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur are likely to get better, forcast Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Wednesday.

When most of the northern and central districts have been watching improvement in this situation, that of some southern districts like Barishal, Laksmipur and Bagerhat has worsened due to upstream water flow and tidal wave with the impact of the low created at the Bay, according to the our correspondents.

The water level in the rivers of Barishal and the coastal belt is increasing rapidly due to upstream water and tidal wave created due to impact of the low. The surge of tide is rising in the coast areas up to four to six feet high. The high wave and increasing flood water inundated T-Aman plants of thousands of hectares in the region.

In Kuakata, the surge is increasing up to eight feet high. The FFWC forecast that the situation may prevail four to five more days in the area.

Though the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked all other ports to withdraw cautionary signal number 3, the Payra Port authority has been asked to continue showing signal 3 and river port authorities of southern region to keep showing cautionary signal number 1.

In Kamalnagar and Ramgati of Laksmipur district, more than 17 villages were inundated for the abnormal tidal surge of the Meghna River.

The road connecting Bagerhat's Morrelganj ferry terminal to its main road was flooded. As a result, commuters were facing difficulties in reaching the terminal.

Executive Engineer Farid Uddin of local Roads and Highways Department said, "The connecting road was flooded due to incoming tidal water. We will try to elevate the road soon."

Local people of Morrelganj said that thousands of vehicles go through the ferry terminal every day. However, when the tide rises above normal, the road goes under water, and commuters have to endure a great deal of hardship.

Diponkor Mondol, a ferry passenger, said that he had to wade through two feet of water to reach the main road.