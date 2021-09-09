Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Flood situation improving in North, worsening in South

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The ongoing falling trend of water level of country's all major rivers may persist in next 72 hours improving overall flood situation.
Situation in Sirajganj, Pabna, Tangail, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Munshiganj and Shariatpur are likely to get better, forcast Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Wednesday.
When most of the northern and central districts have been watching improvement in this situation, that of some southern  districts like Barishal, Laksmipur and Bagerhat has worsened due to upstream water flow and tidal wave with the impact of the low created at the Bay, according to the our correspondents.
The water level in the rivers of Barishal and the coastal belt is increasing rapidly due to upstream water and tidal wave created due to impact of the low. The surge of tide is rising in the coast areas up to four to six feet high. The high wave and increasing flood water inundated T-Aman plants of thousands of hectares in the region.
In Kuakata, the surge is increasing up to eight feet high. The FFWC forecast that the situation may prevail four to five more days in the area.
Though the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked all other ports to withdraw cautionary signal number 3, the Payra Port authority has been asked to continue showing signal 3 and river port authorities of southern region to keep showing cautionary signal number 1.
In Kamalnagar and Ramgati of Laksmipur district, more than 17 villages were inundated for the abnormal tidal surge of the Meghna River.
The road connecting Bagerhat's Morrelganj ferry terminal to its main road was flooded. As a result, commuters were facing difficulties in reaching the terminal.
Executive Engineer Farid Uddin of local Roads and Highways Department said, "The connecting road was flooded due to incoming tidal water. We will try to elevate the road soon."
Local people of Morrelganj said that thousands of vehicles go through the ferry terminal every day. However, when the tide rises above normal, the road goes under water, and commuters have to endure a great deal of hardship.
Diponkor Mondol, a ferry passenger, said that he had to wade through two feet of water to reach the main road.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flood situation improving in North, worsening in South
Restoration of democracy prime issue: Fakhrul
Fresh case against Bashundhara MD
Nine rivers still flowing above danger levels
Charge sheet against Nasir, 2 others
16 injured as 3 AL factions, police clash in Noakhali Sadar
Fire burns 250 shops in Keraniganj
HC rules questioning DU teacher Samia’s demotion


Latest News
Dengue: 317 patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft