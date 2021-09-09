Video
JnU passes Tk 148.87cr budget for 2021-22

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
JnU Correspondent

Jagannath University (JnU) has passed the main revenue (non-development) budget of Tk 148.87 crore for the year 2021-22.
The budget was passed at the university's 85th syndicate meeting held on Monday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Imdadul Haque in the chair. The Tk 148 crore 87 lakh for the financial year 2021-22 is over Tk 20 crore more than the institution's revised budget for the year 2020-21, which was Tk 128 crore 6 lakh 45 thousand.
Among the notable sectors, the budget for the research sector has been increased to Tk 5 crore for the financial year 2021-22 from the previous financial year's Tk 2 crore.



JnU passes Tk 148.87cr budget for 2021-22
