JnU passes Tk 148.87cr budget for 2021-22

Jagannath University (JnU) has passed the main revenue (non-development) budget of Tk 148.87 crore for the year 2021-22.

The budget was passed at the university's 85th syndicate meeting held on Monday with Vice-Chancellor Prof Imdadul Haque in the chair. The Tk 148 crore 87 lakh for the financial year 2021-22 is over Tk 20 crore more than the institution's revised budget for the year 2020-21, which was Tk 128 crore 6 lakh 45 thousand.

Among the notable sectors, the budget for the research sector has been increased to Tk 5 crore for the financial year 2021-22 from the previous financial year's Tk 2 crore.