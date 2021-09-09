Video
Oli demands release of Jamaat leaders

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

Oli Ahmed, president of the BNP-led 20-party alliance partner Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on Wednesday demanded the release of Jamaat leaders arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
In a statement, he said every political party in Bangladesh has a constitutional right to run its political activities.
"The government has unjustifiably arrested Jamaat-e-Islami senior leaders, including its secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, out of the spirit of revenge. It's an unlawful act," the LDP leader said.
He said the Jamaat leaders were discussing their party's activities peacefully sitting at a residence. "There's nothing wrong with that."
Oli said it is regrettable that the current government has established a 'one-party autocratic' rule in the country. "The consequences of all kinds of injustice can never be good. I hope the government will realise the fact and immediately release all the arrested Jamaat leaders, including its secretary general," he stated. On Monday, police arrested Golam Parwar and eight other Jamaat leaders from a house in Bashundhara residential area in the capital.     -UNB


