Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:18 PM
BSMMU opens eye clinic for premature newborns

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

The authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) opened a Retinopathy of Prematurity Clinic for the treatment of premature newborn's eye on its third floor of the cabin block on Wednesday morning.
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) M Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the clinic, a press release said here.
On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held on the seventh floor of BSMMU's Block-C where the VC attended as the chief guest with Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology Md Zafar Khaled in the chair.
Director General of the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare AHM Enayet Hassan, Pro-VC (administration) Saif Uddin Ahmed, President of BMDC Neonatology Professor Mohammad Sahidullah, Director (hospital) Brigadier General Md Nazrul Islam Khan, former Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology Md Shafiqul Islam and Ophthalmology Professor Nuzhat Choudhury spoke at the event, among others.
The clinic will provide services to immature newborns on Saturdays, Monday and Wednesday every week, the release added.     -BSS


