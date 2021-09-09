DSA case against Manabzamin editor discharged

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday discharged 31 people including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury from a case filed by Magura MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal took cognizance of the charge sheet and fixed October 20 for hearing on framing charge against accused Kajol. Awami League lawmaker Saifuzzaman Shikhor from Magura-1 filed the case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police station on March 9 last year against 32 people, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, for publishing a report implicating the lawmaker with Papia.

Sub Inspector Shujanur Islam Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, also Investigation Officer, submitted the charge sheet against Kajol.








