Local, Int’l dev bodies hail decision to reopen schools

18 national and international development organizations on-board the 'Safe Back to School' (SB2S) campaign applaud the Government of Bangladesh on the decision of reopening schools almost after 18 months of closure and pledge their full support to making the initiative a success.

This decision of the government has added unique dimension to celebrating the 'International Literacy Day' this year. Giving the highest priority on children's education, the 'Safe Back to School' (SB2S) campaign is working in line with government guidelines for safe return of students to school, says Save the Children in Bangladesh in a press release.

The organizations allied with the campaign hope to continue this collaboration in the upcoming days as well. They also appreciate the specific and detailed guideline government has provided for school reopening. Due to prolonged school closure, children have missed out on the opportunity to receive proper learning, nor interact with their peers, which has affected their education experience. The associated consequences of school closures - learning loss, mental distress, heightened risk of dropout, child labour, and child marriage - have been experienced by many children. In addition, many children, especially the youngest and marginalized ones, could not access online or remote learning opportunities due to the lack of access to technology and poor learning environment. Considering this context, the campaign is urging the government to develop and implement effective plan in the coming days to address the various losses incurred. At the same time, the 18 organizations reaffirm their willingness to work in close collaboration with government to ensure the safe return of the children throughout these challenging times.

To help make the government's initiative of school reopening a success and to bring children back to mainstream education safely, the Honorable Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, inaugurated the 'Safe Back to School' (SB2S) campaign on 10 February 2021. The campaign aims to support the government to prepare children, families, parents and educational institutions to restart the educational activities so that students can return to the safest school environment.

The organizations joined hands for the campaign are - BRAC, CAMPE, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Educo Bangladesh, FIVDB, Friendship, Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh, Handicap International- Humanity and Inclusion, Jagorani Chakra Foundation, Plan International Bangladesh, Room to Read Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Stromme Foundation, Teach for Bangladesh, VSO, World Vision Bangladesh and Young Power in Social Action.









