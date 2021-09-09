Video
Metro rail stations to have transit hub

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is eager to develop a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) hub and some four plazas at the stations as the fares would not be sufficient to cover the operation cost of the metro rail.
Three of the plazas will be built at Uttara, Agargaon and Motijheel. Feasibility study is underway to set up one at Farmgate.
In the monthly briefing on Tuesday, DMTCL Managing Director (MD) M A N Siddique said, "Commercial activities would be operated at each and every station with a goal to manage 30% of the revenue from non-fare activities."
Regarding MRT line-1, he also said, "The construction of physical works for the MRT line-1 metro rail, from Airport to Kamlapur and Natunbazar to Purbachal routes, will start by July next year. For the purpose, depot areas will be developed after land acquisition."
"Works of study, survey and basic design for the 31.241 km line have been completed. Meanwhile, the work for detailed design has progressed by 77%," he added.
M A N Siddique also noted that some proposals are awaiting approval of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) regarding the acquisition of lands at the depot, recruitment of consultant firm and tenders for three packages of the project. He expressed hope that the Jica will provide positive feedback on pending issues and the construction works to be commenced by July 2022.
M A N Siddique also said the construction of Uttara-Motijheel metro rail progressed by 69.43% while the priority area Uttara- Agargaon portion, which is scheduled to be operated by December next year progressed by 88.58% in August.
He said the works are progressing at a satisfactory level and commercial operations are possible by the next year if the Covid-19 situation remains under control.
"The cost of the MRT line-6 project would not jump for the existing packages but it would increase by an additional 1.16km from Motijheel to Kamlapur," Siddique added.
DMTCL's MD remarked the fare of metro rail will be set considering issues like construction and operation cost and passengers' ability to pay.


