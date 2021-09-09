Country’s literacy rate to get a boost

As the country along with the rest of the world observed International Literacy Day on 8th September, it's time to see where the country's literacy rate stands today. However, UNESCO has clearly defined literacy as the ability to understand what one reads and writes in their first language and the ability to keep day-to-day accounts related to household income and expenditure. The term's broader definition is even wider.



All successive governments in Bangladesh since 1991 have considered education as a prioritized sector and allocated large budgets, but none have been able to eradicate illiteracy. But the country has achieved a commendable literacy rate in the past few years. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) literacy report 2020, the literacy rate stood at 74.70 percent in last year, which was 73.91% in 2018.



The pandemic has disrupted the learning of children, young people and adults worldwide at an unprecedented scale. It has also magnified the pre-existing inequalities in access to meaningful literacy learning opportunities, disproportionally affecting 773 million non-literate young people and adults. Youth and adult literacy were absent in many initial national response plans, while numerous literacy programmes have been forced to halt their usual modes of operation.



However, it is encouraging to note that having passed through testing times - the government is working on a programme that aims to provide basic literacy knowledge to 5 million people aged 15 and above. Half a million of them will be incorporated in a special skill development programme.



In addition, the programme will set up 500 permanent community learning centres at the union level and 64 livelihood skill development centres in as many districts under the proposed project, called Non-Formal Education Development Programme (NFEDP). We welcome the government's latest move, which would undeniably give a boost to take the national literacy rate close to hundred percent.



However, not merely arm with the ability of writing, communicating and understanding one's native language; we expect the programme to play a key role to improve livelihood skills of the disadvantaged people. These two aspects are crucial for human resource development and poverty reduction.



Another issue to ponder over, we are yet largely depended on formal education, and literacy in the country has gone up mainly because of increased school enrolment and reduction in dropout rates. Although the total budgetary allocation for education is usually large, allocation specifically for literacy programs has been insufficient. Moreover, adult literacy and non-formal education programmes were not being implemented swiftly due to a lack of proper planning and methodology.



Countrywide big scale adult literacy programmes remain missing, when they could have helped us develop literacy in a faster way. It's time to address the shortfalls.