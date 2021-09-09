Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 September, 2021, 8:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Country’s literacy rate to get a boost

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

As the country along with the rest of the world observed International Literacy Day on 8th September, it's time to see where the country's literacy rate stands today. However, UNESCO has clearly defined literacy as the ability to understand what one reads and writes in their first language and the ability to keep day-to-day accounts related to household income and expenditure. The term's broader definition is even wider.

All successive governments in Bangladesh since 1991 have considered education as a prioritized sector and allocated large budgets, but none have been able to eradicate illiteracy. But the country has achieved a commendable literacy rate in the past few years. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) literacy report 2020, the literacy rate stood at 74.70 percent in last year, which was 73.91% in 2018.

The pandemic has disrupted the learning of children, young people and adults worldwide at an unprecedented scale. It has also magnified the pre-existing inequalities in access to meaningful literacy learning opportunities, disproportionally affecting 773 million non-literate young people and adults. Youth and adult literacy were absent in many initial national response plans, while numerous literacy programmes have been forced to halt their usual modes of operation.

However, it is encouraging to note that having passed through testing times - the government is working on a programme that aims to provide basic literacy knowledge to 5 million people aged 15 and above. Half a million of them will be incorporated in a special skill development programme.

In addition, the programme will set up 500 permanent community learning centres at the union level and 64 livelihood skill development centres in as many districts under the proposed project, called Non-Formal Education Development Programme (NFEDP). We welcome the government's latest move, which would undeniably give a boost to take the national literacy rate close to hundred percent.

However, not merely arm with the ability of writing, communicating and understanding one's native language; we expect the programme to play a key role to improve livelihood skills of the disadvantaged people. These two aspects are crucial for human resource development and poverty reduction.

Another issue to ponder over, we are yet largely depended on formal education, and literacy in the country has gone up mainly because of increased school enrolment and reduction in dropout rates. Although the total budgetary allocation for education is usually large, allocation specifically for literacy programs has been insufficient. Moreover, adult literacy and non-formal education programmes were not being implemented swiftly due to a lack of proper planning and methodology.

Countrywide big scale adult literacy programmes remain missing, when they could have helped us develop literacy in a faster way. It's time to address the shortfalls.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country’s literacy rate to get a boost
Facing climate change related challenges
Edible oil turning inedible
Rising violence against women
Bangladesh’s access to new source of funding reassuring
Yet another BSF brutality killed two Bangladeshis
Development projects again fall in time lag, cost escalation gap
BRRI projects revolutionising rice production


Latest News
Dengue: 317 patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
US violates Doha Agreement: Taliban
No Stokes as England announces T20 WC squad
32 nabbed in Rajshahi on different charges
70,000 Muslim pilgrims can perform Umrah a day
Imam killed as pickup van hits auto-rickshaw
Non-govt teachers can't be kept suspended for over six months
Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party
Maid tortured, CID official's wife sent to jail
Three factories fined Tk 16 lakh for polluting environment
Most Read News
10 dead in N Macedonian COVID hospital fire
JU students stage demo
Is it possible to achieve the net zero emission?
ECNEC approves youth folk dev project costing Tk 4,300cr
Specialised bank for SMEs underscored at DCCI webinar
Political parties and the next general election
UN ramps up Afghan aid appeal as ‘catastrophe’ looms
Moral degradation among university students
Woman booters begin stretching, gym in nepal
HC asks govt not to assign police inspector Nayan in any probe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft