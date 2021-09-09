Filariasis: A tropical disease

Dear Sir

Filariasis is a disease that is transmitted from one patient to another healthy person by the bite of a female Culex mosquito. However, Anopheles and Aedes mosquito bites transmit the parasite to humans. This is a long-term serious illness. According to the Gout Hospital, the disease exists in a total of 56 districts of Bangladesh so far.



After the pigment enters the body, it enters the lymphatic vessels and grows into an adult, causing inflammation in the lymphatic vessels and closing the lymphatic vessels. The result is a variety of symptoms. For example, in the affected area skin becomes swollen and reddish. It usually takes about three months for the symptoms to appear. At present, millions of people across the country are crippled by this disease and are living an inhuman life. Outbreaks appear in Bangladesh, India, China, Sri Lanka, Japan, Brazil, Central and South America. The disease has spread across the country due to mosquito-borne diseases.



Malnutrition, poverty, social status, prejudice, illiteracy and unhealthy housing environment, overcrowding, lack of health awareness, etc are responsible for the spread of this disease. Building awareness can prevent the disease.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID