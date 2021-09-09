Increasing rape case: Execution of law must be ensured

Violence against women is a gross violation of women's rights as well as human rights. According to the UN charter, the most widely accepted definition of violence against women is, "Any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to results in physical, sexual, psychological harm or suffering to women including threats of such acts, coercion, or arbitrary deprivations of liberty whether occurring in public or private life."



Bangladesh is a developing country with great extremes in the distribution of wealth between social classes, a high rate of illiteracy, and other problems etc. Though the constitution guarantees equality, there is a significant disparity between this statement and day-to-day reality. Nowadays, in Bangladesh the ratio of rape incident is increasing day by day, which is a hindrance to women's welfare. Between January and August, a total of 892 incidents of rape happened in Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA). Besides, there were 192 incidents of rape attempts, 41 died due to injuries after rape, and nine committed suicide after being raped, the report said.



Whenever a person commits an offence, he has to be brought to book. And after analysing the facts and evidence, the offender has to be punished. For all criminal offences, there are earmarked punishments under law. An exemplary punishment should be given to the offender so that others may learn a lesson from it, and it discourages others from doing the same thing.



The girls and women are not safe at the working place, tutor's house etc. The most grievous incident has occurred at MC College Sylhet where the victim has been raped before her husband. Older to younger even pregnant women are not spared from this heinous offence. According to Sec 376 of Penal Code 1860, the highest punishment for rape is lifetime imprisonment. Besides this general law, the Government of Bangladesh has enacted another special law called Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 that ensures the rights and liberties of a woman or child.



It is a special penal law that gives the rights of women and children and remove their weakness. In Sec 9 of this Act, the highest punishment for committing rape was lifetime imprisonment, and the offender is also liable to fine. Most of the cases of rape are filed under this special law because special law is always specific than the general law.



Despite that, the offenders are not obstructed from committing this abominable offence because of non-implementation of law as well as the delay of procedure which gives chance to the offender to commit the same crime. During the legal procedure, most of the offenders get bail and then they threat victims and their family members to withdraw the cases. If all the cases are solved by speedy trial, punishment is executed properly and people might get fear to do the offence, and the scenario will be different.



In order to prevent this heinous crime, the Government of Bangladesh has approved the death penalty as punishment for rape through the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. According to the ordinance, "Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment" mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act has been replaced by "Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment". The first verdict death penalty as a punishment for rape in the 2012 case was declared in accordance with article 9(3)/30 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amended) Act 2003.



A court has sentenced five people to death after it found them guilty in a case filed back in 2012 over the gang-rape of a madrasa girl in Bhuapurupazila, Tangail on 15 October 2020. Though the judgment of the death penalty has been given, rape is not stopped; on 16 October 2020 two men have been arrested in connection with the brutal torture and gang-rape of a college student in the Shimultoli area of Gazipur.



It is clearly understood the mere declaration of punishment is not enough to stop this vile offence; it must be executed. Victims are always concerned about the punishment of the accused because they want the offender to be punished for his (accused) grievous offence which has been committed against the victims. The want of victims is not only limited to the verdict of punishment but also its proper execution.



In Bangladesh, deterrent theory is followed in the case of giving punishment, and the aim of this theory is that an exemplary punishment should be given to the offender so that the others may learn a lesson from him. If the punishment is not executed properly, it can't make any lesson for other offenders or people who are going to commit the same offence. The foremost objective of this Act is to adjudicate the offender and ensures justice.



But unfortunately, due to delay of proceeding and failure of execution, the ultimate objective is not achieved. It is globally recognised that women's rights are human rights. To ensure good governance in the country, violence against women should not only be reduced but should also be stopped. Formulating a law is not enough to stop any offence rather it must be executed.

The writer is a student of LLB, University of Asia Pacific











