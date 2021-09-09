

Flood multiplied crises during pandemic



Moreover, adverse effect of climate change caused flood and flash flood along with other climate change induced disasters. Flood and flash flood has become now a regular phenomenon worldwide. Bangladesh is the worst sufferer of climate change.



During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic this year Bangladesh is also experiencing a devastating flood. Already around thirteen districts in different parts of the country have been flooded fully or partly. People are now living under water. In the covid-19 pandemic flood has emerged as a blow to the people of the country.



The main cause of floods is excess water and heavy rains coming down from upstream. Floods not only ruin people's lives, they ruin the economy of the whole country. Bangladesh's economy is still dependent on agriculture. Floods caused extensive damage to that agriculture. Rural infrastructure has also damaged.



Most of the people in Bangladesh live in the villages. People's houses, agricultural lands and houses were washed away by the floods. Many people became landless by riverbank erosion. The floods have submerged the roads and cut off their livelihood. As a result, people are forced to live a dehumanized life due to lack of food in the flood-hit areas. Many people have already lost everything and become destitute. They worried for an uncertain future.



As the Corona pandemic continues in the country, it is necessary to take extra precautions to deal with this natural disaster. Many have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic and have left the city and returned to their villages.



The honorable prime minister has already instructed to help the flood victim people in different districts. The authorities should pay due attention so that there are no irregularities in the distribution of relief among the affected families.



In this situation, besides the government, various non-governmental organizations and rich people should also come forward to help the flood victims. Arrangements have to be made to rehabilitate whose houses and crops have been damaged by the floods.



A significant number of people in the flood-hit areas have been affected by various diseases. The flood victims need to be provided with the necessary medical care.



Even after the end of the flood, its various effects remain. In addition to protecting the health of the people in the affected areas, the authorities need to pay special attention so that they can quickly engage in various productive activities.



Besides, since we live with the flood so we can take some short-term and long-term effective measures to prevent floods. For example, we can remove silt from the river by dredging with advanced technology to clean the river. This will greatly increase the water holding capacity of the river.



In addition, care must be taken in the construction of infrastructure. Roads, bridges and culverts on the river should be constructed in such a way that they do not obstruct the movement of the river. Extensive social afforestation along the river will make it possible to prevent river erosion. The above methods can only reduce the severity of floods but cannot stop them permanently.



Therefore, it is urgent to take various remedial measures for post-flood rehabilitation like ?adequate shelters may be constructed in flood prone areas of the country to provide shelter to waterlogged people, so that they can find safe refuge during the flood.



In order to ensure emergency food and water supply to the flood-affected people, it is imperative to increase and sustain the provision of food aid at the effective public-private level. When the flood waters recede, people can be infected with various water borne diseases. Therefore, the overall preparation to provide medical services to the victims must undertake from now. Local hospitals and clinics should be prepared with necessary medicines.



It is a big challenge for the government to provide employment to the people who have been affected by the floods. Therefore, in order to rehabilitate the affected farmers after the floods, it is necessary to provide fertilizers, seeds and pesticides on easy terms. The initiative to provide nominal interest or non-interest agricultural loans can be a milestone in the development of the country's agricultural sector.



Floods are nothing new to the people of Bangladesh. Like many traditions and cultures, devastating flood has become an integral part of the people of our country. It is not at all possible for us to stop it due to geographical location. Even then, the harmful effects of floods should be minimized as much as possible. This requires the joint efforts of people from all walks of life.



The country is already going through an extreme crisis? fighting against an invisible enemy Coronavirus. The rate of infection and death with Coronavirus is increasing day by day. The country's economy is in a stuck due to long lasting pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs.



The numbers of unemployed people are increasing also. The middle and lower middle class people are suffering to live their lives. The poor are getting poorer. The education system of the country is very stagnant. The floods have multiplied these crises.

The writer is a research

consultant, Human Development Research

Centre (HDRC), Dhaka







Bangladesh is one of the most disaster prone countries in the world due to its geographical location, geological structure and population density. It is a riverine country. About 230 small and big rivers flow through Bangladesh. This is the main reason why floods are more prevalent in the country than other natural disasters.Moreover, adverse effect of climate change caused flood and flash flood along with other climate change induced disasters. Flood and flash flood has become now a regular phenomenon worldwide. Bangladesh is the worst sufferer of climate change.During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic this year Bangladesh is also experiencing a devastating flood. Already around thirteen districts in different parts of the country have been flooded fully or partly. People are now living under water. In the covid-19 pandemic flood has emerged as a blow to the people of the country.The main cause of floods is excess water and heavy rains coming down from upstream. Floods not only ruin people's lives, they ruin the economy of the whole country. Bangladesh's economy is still dependent on agriculture. Floods caused extensive damage to that agriculture. Rural infrastructure has also damaged.Most of the people in Bangladesh live in the villages. People's houses, agricultural lands and houses were washed away by the floods. Many people became landless by riverbank erosion. The floods have submerged the roads and cut off their livelihood. As a result, people are forced to live a dehumanized life due to lack of food in the flood-hit areas. Many people have already lost everything and become destitute. They worried for an uncertain future.As the Corona pandemic continues in the country, it is necessary to take extra precautions to deal with this natural disaster. Many have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic and have left the city and returned to their villages.The honorable prime minister has already instructed to help the flood victim people in different districts. The authorities should pay due attention so that there are no irregularities in the distribution of relief among the affected families.In this situation, besides the government, various non-governmental organizations and rich people should also come forward to help the flood victims. Arrangements have to be made to rehabilitate whose houses and crops have been damaged by the floods.A significant number of people in the flood-hit areas have been affected by various diseases. The flood victims need to be provided with the necessary medical care.Even after the end of the flood, its various effects remain. In addition to protecting the health of the people in the affected areas, the authorities need to pay special attention so that they can quickly engage in various productive activities.Besides, since we live with the flood so we can take some short-term and long-term effective measures to prevent floods. For example, we can remove silt from the river by dredging with advanced technology to clean the river. This will greatly increase the water holding capacity of the river.In addition, care must be taken in the construction of infrastructure. Roads, bridges and culverts on the river should be constructed in such a way that they do not obstruct the movement of the river. Extensive social afforestation along the river will make it possible to prevent river erosion. The above methods can only reduce the severity of floods but cannot stop them permanently.Therefore, it is urgent to take various remedial measures for post-flood rehabilitation like ?adequate shelters may be constructed in flood prone areas of the country to provide shelter to waterlogged people, so that they can find safe refuge during the flood.In order to ensure emergency food and water supply to the flood-affected people, it is imperative to increase and sustain the provision of food aid at the effective public-private level. When the flood waters recede, people can be infected with various water borne diseases. Therefore, the overall preparation to provide medical services to the victims must undertake from now. Local hospitals and clinics should be prepared with necessary medicines.It is a big challenge for the government to provide employment to the people who have been affected by the floods. Therefore, in order to rehabilitate the affected farmers after the floods, it is necessary to provide fertilizers, seeds and pesticides on easy terms. The initiative to provide nominal interest or non-interest agricultural loans can be a milestone in the development of the country's agricultural sector.Floods are nothing new to the people of Bangladesh. Like many traditions and cultures, devastating flood has become an integral part of the people of our country. It is not at all possible for us to stop it due to geographical location. Even then, the harmful effects of floods should be minimized as much as possible. This requires the joint efforts of people from all walks of life.The country is already going through an extreme crisis? fighting against an invisible enemy Coronavirus. The rate of infection and death with Coronavirus is increasing day by day. The country's economy is in a stuck due to long lasting pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs.The numbers of unemployed people are increasing also. The middle and lower middle class people are suffering to live their lives. The poor are getting poorer. The education system of the country is very stagnant. The floods have multiplied these crises.The writer is a researchconsultant, Human Development ResearchCentre (HDRC), Dhaka