Covid-19: Nine more people die, 185 more infected in nine dists

Nine more people died of and 185 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Jashore, Rajshahi and Pirojpur districts, in three days.

JASHORE: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 474 here.

Meanwhile, some 17 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,316 in the district.

Dr Rehenewaz, information officer of Jashore Civil Surgeon's (CS) office, confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

The official said a total 265 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 17 found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.42 per cent.

RAJSHAHI: Two people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi and another from Chapainawabganj districts.

Some 148 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 286 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

PIROJPUR: Four more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 5,196 here.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki provided the information on Wednesday morning

A total of 83 people died of the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, some 4,982 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BARISHAL: Four more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

Both of the deceased were women.

Of them, one was from Wazirpur Upazila in Barishal and another from Patharghata Upazila in Barguna.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 666 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 224 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 89 in Bhola, 96 in Barguna, 89 in Pirojpur, 107 in Patuakhali and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 76 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,330 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 21.99 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 28 are in Barishal including 13 in the city, 29 in Bola, 12 in Pirojpur, four in Barguna, two in Jhalokati and one in Patuakhali districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,030 in Barishal including 10,309 in the city, 6,647 in Bhola, 5,190 in Pirojpur, 3,766 in Barguna, 6,127 in Patuakhali and 4,570 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 340 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 41,329 in the division with the recovery rate of 92.56 per cent.

Earlier, two more people died of the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday noon.

Of the deceased, one was from Sadar Upazila of Barishal and another from Bhola District.

Both of them were women.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 664 in the division.

Meanwhile, some 88 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,254 in the division.