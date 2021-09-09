Six killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in five districts

Six people have been killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Noakhali, Bagerhat, Bogura, Feni and Sirajganj, on Monday.

NOAKHALI: Two men killed and another was injured in a road accident in the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Md Mishu, 30, son of Siddiq Ullah of Rafiqpur Village under Rasulpur Union in Begumganj Upazila, and his maternal uncle Omar Faruq, 45, son of Habib Ullah of Bakhio Haat area in Senbag Upazila of the district.

The injured person is Aiyub Ali.

Police and local sources said a bus of 'Jonaki Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying three persons in Dineshganj area on the Feni-Noakhali Regional Highway in the morning, which left the trio seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Mishu and Omar Faruq to Dhaka in critical condition.

Later, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to Dhaka at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station (PS) Jobayerul Haque confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A van-puller was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Riaz Shikder, 25, son of Aynal Shikder, a resident of Syed Moholla Village under Mulghar Union in the upazila.

The injured are Sumon Khan, 20, of Chitalmari Upazila, and Milon Sheikh, 34, of Paikpara Village in Fakirhat Upazila.

Fakirhat PS OC Abu Sayeed Mohammad Khairul Anam said a passenger-laden bus hit a van in Biswa Road intersection area on the Khulna-Mawa Highway in the afternoon, leaving van-puller Riaz dead on the spot and two of its passengers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police are trying to identify the bus, the OC added.

BOGURA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Nazarat Sarder, 90, son of late Adal Sarder, a resident of Martuzapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a chicken-laden pickup van hit Nazarat in the area at around 1:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Dupchanchia PS OC Hasan Ali confirmed the incident.

FENI: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in BSCIC area of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mizan, 34, a resident of Araihazar Upazila in Narayanganj. He was a construction worker and lived in Feni for work purposes.

The injured are Mohammad Hazrat, 21, of Netrakona, and Shafiqul Alam, 40, of Mymensingh.

Local sources said a goods-laden lorry hit the construction workers after losing its control over the steering while they were working beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the afternoon, which left Mizan dead on the spot and two others injured.

Of the injured, the condition of Shafiqul is stated to be critical. He was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Mahipal Highway PS In-Charge Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and six others were injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bangabandhu West PS Asad Ali said a truck hit the man in Mulibari area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Earlier, a passenger-laden bus hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over its steering in Saidabad area, which left six passengers of the bus injured.

The injured were admitted to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, the SI added.









