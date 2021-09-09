Thrust on educating all children to build enlightened nation



A discussion meeting being held at Kamalganj Upazila Parishad auditorium in Moulvibazar on Wednesday to mark the International Literacy Day. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day was "Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide."

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration and the Bureau of Non Formal Education (BNFE) jointly organised different programmes following health guidelines.

A discussion meeting was also held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town.

Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) M Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police Abu Khayer, District Awami League General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique, District Education Officer Md Enayet Hossain and District Primary Education Officer Md Hossain Ali, among others, also spoke at the programme.

The speakers said the overall development of the country and its human resources are fully dependent on education and its progress. They also underscored the need for bringing all children including the children of char and remote areas of the country under literacy coverage and help them grow as worthy citizens to build an enlightened nation.

Earlier, Assistant Director of BNFE Mehedi Akhter delivered a welcome speech highlighting the day and said The 8th of September was proclaimed as International Literacy Day by the UNESCO in 1966 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies.

DC Abdul Matin said the government is working relentlessly to improve the education system of the country and literacy and skill of the people.

In this regard, the government has adopted and implemented various development programmes including compulsory primary education, free textbook distribution, imparting trainings, development of school infrastructure, distribution of cent percent scholarships and school feedings, he added.

Noting that the literacy rate now stands at 74.7 per cent increasing by 28.92 percent in the last 10 years due to the government's relentless and continued efforts, he said, "the government want to free the country from the curse of illiteracy by implementing literacy and non-formal education programmes".

District level officials, educationists, heads of various academic institutions, freedom fighters, NGO activists and civil society members including journalists took part in the programme.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration and directorate of mass education jointly organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town in the morning.

Pirojpur DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while ADC (Education and ICT) Munira Parvin presided over the meeting.

Journalists Goutom Chawdhury, Moniruzzman Nasim, Ziaul Ahsan, and NGO activists Md Rafiqual Islam Panna and Azad Hossain Bacchu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said mass literacy is very important relating the development of the country.

At the same time quality educations have to be ensured.





