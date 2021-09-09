Two men electrocuted in two districts

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Barishal, on Monday.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A Saudi Arabia expatriate was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Rahijal, 35, was the son of Yunus of Ward No. 7 under Uttar Joynagar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rahijal came to the village from Saudi Arabia about one and a half months back.

However, he came in contact with live electricity in the house at around 1:30pm while switching on an electric motor, which left him critically injured.

Injured Rahijal was rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A farmer was electrocuted in the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Salam Sikdar, 40, was son of Abdul Khalek Sikdar of Bhangarmona Village under Muladi Sadar Union in Muladi Upazila of the district.

By 10am, Salam went to poultry farm of his neighbour Nurul Amin. There he touched a bamboo attached to an electric wire and got electrocuted.

Later he was rescued by locals and taken to Muladi Upazila Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.









