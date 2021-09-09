3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi and Pirojpur, in three days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife reportedly committed suicide out of huff with her husband in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Amina Khatun, 30, was the wife of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Boyalvir Fakirtari Village under Bhangamor Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's husband lived in Cumilla for work purpose. However, Amina Khatun had an altercation with her husband on Monday night over mobile phone.

As a sequel to it, Amina drank poison on Tuesday morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.

Later, she died there at around 12pm while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Nageshwari Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Mandol confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mentally-imbalanced man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Sumon Ali was the son of Imdadul Haque, a resident of Khayerhat Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sumon hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 8:45pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as the law enforcers did not receive any complaint.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha PS in this connection.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: A person committed suicide by taking poison in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Salam Sheikh, 52, was the son of late Taiab Ali Sheikh of Adajhury Village in the upazila.

Family sources said, Salam took loans of Tk 2 lakh from NGOs and local money lenders over the last two years. He was so sick and could not pay the loan. Due to pressure from the NGOs and the money lenders, he resorted to self-killing.

His son Nayim Sheikh said, on Sunday night his father took pest control poison which was in their house. An unnatural death case has been filed with Nazirpur PS in this connection.







