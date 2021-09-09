Video
‘Service-oriented mentality can help establish good governance’

Published : Thursday, 9 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 8: Speakers at a meeting here on Tuesday said service-oriented mentality, accountability, integrity and cordial kindness can establish good governance.
"Good governance is compulsory to keep up the higher GDP growth trajectory and spread equally the benefits of the steady economic expansion," they said at the meeting titled 'Meeting with the leaders of civil society for establishing good governance' held in Institute of Medicine and Allied Science (IMAS) conference room in Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
They said the economic growth would not be sustainable without good governance in social, political and economic sphere.
In order to become a developed nation as targeted by the government, the country needs two instruments: one is GDP growth and the other one is good governance, they said.
'To get the growth, we need infrastructure. We need human capital. We need to strengthen macroeconomic stability,' they said, adding that the country also needs to strengthen its resilience to fight global shock, climate change and environmental pollution.
Ministry of Science and Technology organised the meeting with its Additional Secretary (Admin) Niranjan Devnath in the chair.
The additional secretary said, there is no alternative to digitization to establish good governance. Bangladesh is marching towards a developed country; and  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are working tirelessly to build Sonar Bangla, dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"Show patience and serve people through changed mentality as a service provider instead of administrator," he urged government officials.
He also expressed commitment to turn Khulna Nuclear Treatment centre as a modern public centre, saying adequate physicians, health workers and other facilities will be provided here.
Treasurer of Khulna University (KU) Professor Sadhan Ranjan Ghosh, Principal and Vice-Principal of Khulna Medical College Professor Dr Ahad Ali and Dr Mehedi Newaz, Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) Dr Robiul Hasan, Head of Pediatric Department of KMCH Professor Dr Golam Mostofa, President of Khulna Press Club S M Zahid Hossain, addressed the meeting, among others.
Conducted by the Director of IMAS Dr Jharna Das conducted the meeting while Deputy Secretary of the Ministry Babul Mia delivered the welcome speech.


