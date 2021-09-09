Preventing child marriage for nat’l development underscored



Police Inspector (Operation) of Gaibandha Sadar Thana Md Rajab Ali speaking on Tuesday at the meeting on preventing child marriage for national development. photo: observer

"Social awareness and motivation is very important and essential for sustainable prevention of early marriage and child pregnancy in a bid to build a happy and prosperous country", they said.

They came up with the comments while addressing a consultation meeting on prevention of child marriage at the hallroom of Gaibandha Public Library and Club of the town here on Tuesday.

SKS Foundation, a reputed local NGO, arranged the function under its Action for Socio-economic Security and Rights for Excluded and Marginalised Women and Girls (ASSR for EMWG) Project funded by Manusher Jonno Foundation.

Presided over by police inspector (operation) of Gaibandha Sadar Thana Md. Rajab Ali, the function was also addressed, among others, by district sexual and reproductive Health and Rights officer (DSRHRO) of Civil Surgeon Office Dr. Armina Khatun, general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad district unit Riktu Proshad, Senior Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, district correspondent of Boishakhi TV SM Biplob Islam, Marriage Registrar of Boali Union Jahurul Islam, school teacher Md. Rafiqul Islam, Badiakhali Union Parishad Secretary ATM Bazlul Karim, Muktinagar Union Parishad member Ahsan Habib.

The speakers, in their speech, said, the government alone or any single organisation is not capable to check the child marriage until all the stakeholders like officials, community leaders, teachers, public representatives, social workers, NGO activists and journalists come forward with positive attitude in this regard, they added.

Earlier, project manager Lovely Khatun delivered a welcome speech and briefed all about the overall activities of the project and also presented the challenges and potentials of the protect elaborately.

DSRHRO Dr. Armina Khatun, in her speech, said child and early marriage is a curse, and it has a bad impact on population growth and women's health and also causes the untimely death of women.

Police Inspector Md. Rajab Ali, in his presidential and concluding speech, emphasised stopping the early marriage in the society through raising awareness to the people including the char dwellers here and building rigorous movement in the society without any delay.

The government had been implementing various programmes like free education, distribution of sub-stipend and free text books, increasing number of female teachers to stop child marriage of girl children, the inspector added.

An Open discussion session was also held during the meeting. A number of recommendations made by the participants were also adopted in the open discussion session of the meeting.

Over 50 media men, school teachers, Imams, social workers, and civil society members took part in the meeting.









