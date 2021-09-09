31 contesting for chairmen positions in seven union polls at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Sept 8: A total of 31 chairmen candidates are contesting seven union elections in Koyra Upazila of the district.

These postponed seven union polling will be held on September 20. With the announcement of the new schedule by the Election Commission (EC), these candidates have started campaigning round the clock.

Local haats and bazaars are keeping vibrant with election activities. Teastalls are remaining crowded all the time.

Four candidates are vying for the chairman position of Amadi Union. They are: current Chairman Amir Ali Gain, Md Ziaur Rahman Jewel, Maulana Shajjatul Islam, and Rebecca Sultana.

Six candidates are vying in Bagali Union. They are: Md Sohrab Hossain, Professor Oliullah, Abdus Samad Gazi, andNur Mohammad, and Hasan Khan. Three candidates are contesting in Maheshwaripur Union. They are: current Chairman Bijay Kumar Sardar, Md Rafiqul Islam Gazi, and Lecturer Shahnewaz Shikari.

Five ones are contesting in Maharajpur Union. They are:

Abdullah Al Mahmud, Md Anwar Hossain, Teacher Utpal Kumar Sana, Abzal Hossain, and Abu Saeed Biswas.

Four candidates are vying in Koyra Sadar Union. They are: (current Chairman) Journalist Md Humayun Kabir, SM Baharul Islam, Md Rabiul Islam Robin, and Journalist Imtiaz Uddin.

Six candidates are vying in north Badekashi Union. They are: current Chairman Sardar Nurul Islam, Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, Sardar Matiar Rahman, Teacher Nur Kamal, Sheikh Shakil Ahmed, and Abul Kalam Azad.

Three candidates are vying in Dakkhin Bedkashi Union. They are: current Chairman GM Kabi Samsur Rahman, Gazi Serajul Islam, and Asher Ali Moral.









